Namibia: N$132m to Rehabilitate Etosha Roads

A TOTAL N$132 million will be spent on rehabilitating 187 kilometres of the Etosha National Park road network, with an anticipated completion date of August 2022.

This is according to Mario Heibeb, an employee of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, who was briefing minister Pohamba Shifeta on the road rehabilitation project during a site visit on Wednesday.

Heibeb said the project follows complaints from tourists that the roads were severely damaged and thus difficult to drive on.

According to Heibeb, the ministry lost a significant amount of income as a result of car rental places, tour guides and operators cancelling their bookings because of the deteriorating roads.

Thus far, the rehabilitation of 47 kilometres of the road network has been completed.

The first 18km phase was completed in mid-July 2019 at a cost of N$12,7 million.

This cost included the drilling of four boreholes.

Phase two saw the completion of a 13 kilometres stretch of road at the cost of about N$8 million, which included the drilling of two boreholes at Galton Gate.

The most recently completed phase saw a stretch of 15,8 kilometres of the road network being regravelled at a cost of N$11 million.

Phase four will see 140 kilometres of road regravelled at a cost of N$100 million.

According to Shifeta, this final stretch will be financed by the Road Fund Administration, which has come on board to assist the ministry with the costly exercise.

He said the ministry allocated N$32 million to the exercise, which covered the costs for phases one to three.

Shifeta said it was imperative to regravel the road to ensure safe journeys for visitors to and from the park, which is Namibia's largest and one of its most significant tourist attractions.

According to contractors working on the project, it costs approximately N$725 000 to regravel one kilometre of road in the park, as the roads need to be fully stripped and then laid.

The project is being undertaken by Namibian company Otesa Civil Engineering, which is also responsible for the construction of the Windhoek-Okahandja dual carriageway.