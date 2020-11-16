Namibia: From the Twittersphere

THE regional council and local authority elections are a mere 10 days away, and Christmas is 39 days away. Finally, we're catching a glimpse of the end of what feels like a never-ending year...

@MickeyNekomba: They call the festive season "robbin' season" for a reason. @JerryElago: Taaaahhhh... Mara, electioneering and campaigning in Namibia are in pre-Covid mode while we are in the social distancing and mask-wearing era...

@K_Hyphy: You can really tell which people went to hostel and which didn't. People with no hostel experience are sensitive

@june_shimuoshil: Was really dreading wearing these jeans just to find money in the pockets Bill Gates was found shaking

@Pomwene09: I'm not built for that struggle love, shem. I can't participate in it. Ma'am, give me zero.

@NerdNomadMom: Having a child is hilarious. This kid is soooo OCD. Like who washes their hands between playing with play dough because it's under their Fingernails???

@EllenKalaputse: Wake up and go drink water, you drunkards!

@I_Am_Aurelita: The life police are so exhausting. Let's Do It

@LosGurirab: Namibia is an unpainted canvas when it comes to products. Let's create products, get them to our people and then work to export them. There couldn't be a better time.

@ShehuPHD: The moment you stop trying to eat alone and start referring people, more work comes your way as people reciprocate. If everyone in their circle plugged each other, nobody would go hungry. And if your circle isn't plugging you, change your circle.

Questions That Need Answers

@MsSelmaK: Aren't watermelons basically just made of water, why are they so expensive?

Overheard

@Mwa_Vi: In Katima, you either choose electricity or rain <<< RT @PekeNdatoola: Depth

Passing Shots

@laaaities: You guys need to lend out your family snakes when going away for the weekend, man. Just leave me enough food to feed it and a voice note saying "I need a loan" in parseltongue so I practise.

@HalDockins: My son says Trump's defeat is like a horror movie where the monster is dead but there's still 15 minutes left in the movie...

- Compiled by Jean Sutherland

twitter.com; you can follow me at

@JeanNamibian