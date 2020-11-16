Namibia: Poor Road Network Costs Users N$3,9b a Year

NAMIBIA'S Road Fund Administration (RFA) is on a quest to source N$18,9 billion in the next five years to revamp the country's road network and reduce the cost of vehicle maintenance for road users.

The administration says the poor road network costs road users N$3,9 billion annually through increased wear and tear of their vehicles, accidents and damage to tyres.

According to an RFA assessment 43% of the gravel road network is in an unacceptable condition, while 10% of the paved road network is dilapidated.

The administration last week during its annual stakeholder consultation revealed its business plan for 2021/2022 to 2025/2026, which requires N$18,9 billion.

The five-year plan aims to balance cash revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities.

In its bid for more funding the RFA said there is currently a huge funding gap for road upgrades, which is not only to the detriment of car owners, but the whole economy.

"The perennial underfunding of N$1,2 billion increases overall transport costs by a staggering N$3,9 billion, thus resulting in a N$2,7 billion net loss to society, or 1,5% of gross domestic product," the administration said.

To reduce road users' costs, a more intensive regravelling programme is required to rebuild the gravel road network. This would improve driveability and reduce vehicle maintenance costs, the administration said.

As the number of gravelling maintenance units (GRUs) increases, much-needed economic and employment opportunities will be created in the country's rural communities.

This happens while preserving N$101 billion worth of the road network, the plan revealed.

Namibia has a road network of almost 49 000 km, of which about 90% is unpaved.

The RFA said paved roads also need attention in the form of increased resealing.

The Karibib/Omaruru road, for example, was built in 1974 and has only seen one section rehabilitated in 46 years.

The administration said the economic backdrop has affected households' disposable income severely, resulting in reduced consumer and transport demand as people adjust to working from home.

"These factors have eroded revenues derived from road user charges (RUC)," said the RFA.

As a result, it indicated it has revised its revenue forecasts downwards by 5,2% in June 2020 and projects a further 4% decline in RUCs in the financial year ending 2022.

According to the road management system, the absolute minimum road maintenance in a constrained economic climate is N$3,9 billion for routine maintenance, resealing, rehabilitation, regravelling and upgrading the national network.

However, the RFA will only afford to fund N$2,6 billion under the business plan. This implies a funding shortfall of N$1,3 billion in the next financial year.

CALL FOR LEVY HIKE

According to the RFA, its five-year plan is subject to funding constraints due to inadequate levels of road user charges.

The administration plans to adopt various strategies to increase funding towards road maintenance.

The first is to reassess road user charges.

The current charges were determined in 1999 and have been adjusted from time to time.

According to the NamRUC model, the fuel levy should be N$2,20/l, but is currently N$1,41/l in Namibia, versus N$3,61 in South Africa and R3,70/l in Lesotho.

Secondly, the administration wants to align annual increases in charges with the producer price inflation for roadworks as measured by Statistics South Africa.

"This will ensure that the level of the RUC's keeps up with the cost of road maintenance works," said the RFA.

The RFA said over the past two decades both diesel and petrol levies have lagged key economic indicators.

Diesel and petrol levies have increased by 3,4% and 2,7%, respectively, while the overall price level in Namibia, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has increased by 5,9%, and disposable income has increased by 9,7%.

"This has effectively eroded the share of the wallet dedicated to road maintenance, which is a key enabler of economic growth," the plan stated.

As such, the petrol levy currently stands at N$1,41, which is well below the inflation-adjusted benchmark of N$2,42.

The minister of finance increased road user charges by 4%, which came into effect in July 2020.

No subsequent increases have been considered.

The administration indicated it will introduce distance-based RUCs, starting with the automation of mass distance charges, which will provide the platform to calculate actual distances travelled by heavy vehicles.

This will eventually roll over to all vehicle categories.

In the mix is debt financing for once-off investments, such as the low-volume seal strategy.

After next year the RFA is planning to supplement its strategy with two loans valued at N$832 million.

This will be added to existing loans taken in 2015 and 2017 - all from KFW.

The RFA said its planned interventions will adjust the level of optimal funding from 41% to 65%, which will address the preservation and rehabilitation needs of the N$101 billion national road network.

To fund its N$18,9 billion plan the administration indicated it will be able to generate around N$12,4 billion from next year till 2026 with the help of two loans.

This leaves a shortfall of N$6,9 billion.

The administration didn't indicate how this amount would be generated.

Revenue estimates show that 92% of the RFA's projected revenue will be derived from road user charges, providing N$11,8 billion in the next five years.

Email: [email protected]