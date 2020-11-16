Namibia: German Foundation to Build N$1m School in Kunene

THE Germany-based Reiner Meutsch Foundation, Fly and Help, will develop another school in Namibia - this time at Otjirumbu village, 20 kilometres from Opuwo, in the Kunene region.

The foundation has already built and developed 40 schools in Namibia - most of them in the Kunene region - since 2013. These projects include the establishment of small schools, and the upgrading of mobile schools with proper classrooms.

The foundation has invested about 2,7 million euro (N$50 million) into the construction of school facilities in Namibia to date.

Silanca Weihmann of Fly and Help says the Otjirumbu School will consist of three classrooms constructed at a cost of 60 000 euro (N$1,1 million).

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will finance teachers and textbooks.

"There are 85 pupils from preschool to Grade 3 at the current school. This number will increase after the construction. First, we will build three classrooms with a solar power system. Perhaps we will finance more buildings later," Weihmann says.

The first phase is expected to start next month, and the facility's opening is planned for April next year.

The foundation works closely with the German Projekt Kaokoland, which implements many school projects for Fly and Help in Namibia.

According to a 2011 case study on mobile schools in the Kunene region by Onesmus Hailombe, former chief education planner and now African Development Bank consultant for education infrastructure development in Namibia, the region had about 45 mobile school units, 40 primary schools and 15 secondary schools about a decade ago.

Hailombe last Wednesday said the number of conventional schools has increased since, while the number of mobile schools has decreased by seven to 38.

He said classrooms, furniture, and other facilities for a conducive learning and teaching environment are still grossly inadequate in the region, and that learning mostly takes place outdoors under trees.

Additionally, there is a serious lack of adequate provision of learning materials, he said.

Hailombe said the education ministry's plan is to convert mobile schools into conventional schools, although it is taking longer than anticipated.

Therefore, foreign assistance is helpful, he said.

The main aim of Fly and Help is to promote school education and build new schools in developing countries.

To date, more than 440 school projects have been implemented with a total funding of around 21,4 million euros (N$400 million).

The new buildings enable thousands of children in Africa, Asia and Latin America to attend school.