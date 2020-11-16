Namibia: Otweya Residents Receive Counselling

OTWEYA residents at Walvis Bay are receiving counselling to help them deal with their tragedy that caused them to loose their belongings and the life of a baby in a fire a few months ago.

The African Counsellors Social Development Association (ACSDA) visited the residents on Monday for counselling assistance.

The non governmental organization, in collaboration with the Municipality of Walvis Bay and Erongo Regional Governor office embarked on the program that aims to equip them with recovery and coping mechanisms.

Its founding president Saltiel Kalola said people experience several stages of adjustments including shock, anger, depression and hopelessness in cases such as the one that the residents are facing, hence the need for counselling.

"Ultimately people can reach a stage of acceptance and become able to move beyond disbelief, bitterness and sadness. These services will spring forth positive feelings which begin to re-emerge as the focus shifts towards the future. Safety, security and comfort are regained, and life moves forward once again."he said.

Since counselling is confidential, it is conducted per household, to ensure optimal effectiveness of the process.

About 300 residents of the informal settlement are benefitting from the program, which will be conducted on a weekly basis untill the end of this year.

One hundred and fourty youths will also receive training by the organization.

"The trainings include basic skills in courses such as joinery and carpentry, hospitality, occupational health and safety as well as entrepreneurial skills to enhance them with the compatibility of a hopeful future." said Kalola

Residents of Narraville that were evicted and left homeless as a result of Covid-19 are also benefitting from the program.

The non governmental organization was started in April 2018 and operates in Erongo, Khomas, Omusati and Hardab regions.