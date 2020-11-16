Namibia: Otweya Residents Receive Counselling

15 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

OTWEYA residents at Walvis Bay are receiving counselling to help them deal with their tragedy that caused them to loose their belongings and the life of a baby in a fire a few months ago.

The African Counsellors Social Development Association (ACSDA) visited the residents on Monday for counselling assistance.

The non governmental organization, in collaboration with the Municipality of Walvis Bay and Erongo Regional Governor office embarked on the program that aims to equip them with recovery and coping mechanisms.

Its founding president Saltiel Kalola said people experience several stages of adjustments including shock, anger, depression and hopelessness in cases such as the one that the residents are facing, hence the need for counselling.

"Ultimately people can reach a stage of acceptance and become able to move beyond disbelief, bitterness and sadness. These services will spring forth positive feelings which begin to re-emerge as the focus shifts towards the future. Safety, security and comfort are regained, and life moves forward once again."he said.

Since counselling is confidential, it is conducted per household, to ensure optimal effectiveness of the process.

About 300 residents of the informal settlement are benefitting from the program, which will be conducted on a weekly basis untill the end of this year.

One hundred and fourty youths will also receive training by the organization.

"The trainings include basic skills in courses such as joinery and carpentry, hospitality, occupational health and safety as well as entrepreneurial skills to enhance them with the compatibility of a hopeful future." said Kalola

Residents of Narraville that were evicted and left homeless as a result of Covid-19 are also benefitting from the program.

The non governmental organization was started in April 2018 and operates in Erongo, Khomas, Omusati and Hardab regions.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.