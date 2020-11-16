Namibia: Swapo Warns Against 'Fly-By-Nights'

16 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

SWAPO central committee member Laurencia Stephanus at a rally on Saturday warned party supporters not to allow "fly-by-night" political formations to confuse them.

"Do not be distracted by small birds singing nonsensical songs. Listen to the song you know, the Swapo Party song," she said at the mini rally at Keetmanshoop.

Stephanus said the Swapo-led government is accountable, responsible, and responsive to the needs of the people, and continues to live up to the principles of democracy and unifying the nation under the banner One Namibia"One nation'.

She said mushrooming political "opportunists" are out to destroy the freedom, peace and stability prevailing in Namibia. "Don't give in to something you have become a spectator to," she said.

Condemning any form of tribalism, Stephanus said any political party formed based on tribalism "is out to cause a civil war".

Hofni Ipinge, the party's youth wing secretary for education and pioneer movement, said the youth needs to strategise, plan, and implement the party's manifesto and the government's policies and programmes.

"The environment is there for us to prosper. Let us come with concrete and realisable ideas and bother the government to implement them instead of complaining empty-handed," he said.

Ipinge said people seem to be "myopic" about Swapo's achievements over 30 years, but they are on record. "Swapo's leadership will continue to deliver. You are the master keys to get the party an unhindered majority," he said.

Ipinge called on young people across the country to regard tribalism as an epidemic to be eliminated in Namibia.

"We should never tolerate tribalism, regionalism, and racism at all," he said.

