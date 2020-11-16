Ghana: President Proposes Naming UDS After Former Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proposed naming the University for Development Studies (UDS) after the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He argued that late President Rawlings single handedly established UDS against all difficulties at the time.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 21st congregation ceremony of UDS in Tamale yesterday.

He stated that though late former President Rawlings was not in support of naming the university after him it would be more appropriate to honour him with it.

"He respectfully declined the honour and offer because of his principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him, notwithstanding these sentiments and with all due respect to him, it is my strong belief that such an honour should be accorded him," President Akufo-Addo stated.

The President was very hopeful that many in the country would be excited that UDS is named after former President Rawlings.

Touching on the development of the university, he said UDS has grown to become one of enviable universities in the country.

President Akufo-Addo commended both current and past management of UDS for their tireless effort in transforming it.

He stated that making the Wa and Navrongo campuses of UDS autonomous should inspire the management to work harder in providing quality high education to the students.

The President therefore charged the management of the three universities to work together to realise their dreams.

The Chairman of governing council of the UDS, Mr NutifafaKuenyehia indicated that the council was ready to come out with measures policies to meet the appreciations of the students.

He thereby commended the President for his personal interest and commitment towards UDS.

Mr Kuenyehia stated that the university has seen appreciable infrastructure development under the current President.

The Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Gabriel AyomTeye announced that the university that would soon roll out more programmes to assist the unemployment in the country.

He added that the new courses to be introduced would equip the students with knowledge and skills to meet the challenges of the time.

Prof. Teye commended the graduants for their tireless efforts to overcome the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) challenges to chalk academic achievement.

He also advised the graduants to be ambassadors of the university by behaving well in their respective work places.

The Vice-Chancellor further tasked them to put the knowledge they have acquired in the university to create jobs for themselves and never join others in searching for non-existing jobs.