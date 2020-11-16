Kenya: Media Man Wins Captain's Prize

Broadcaster Njogu wa Njoroge was in his best form during the weekend as he posted a two day aggregate of 72 points to claim the 2020 Captain's Prize golf tournament title at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 11, Wa Njoroge carded 30 points in the first round after bogeying a number of holes.

He however, rolled in a string of pars and birdies the following day for an impressive 42 points to claim the overall title, in addition to the men's title in the second round.

Taking the overall men's title was Martin Nyaga with a score of 65 after beating Joseph Biriri on countback.

George Kuria took the third prIze on 64 after beating Joseph Muchigi and John Muchai on countback. The ladies title went to Mary Kimemia who posted 62 points to win ahead of Joyce Wanjiru on 59 points.

The two day event sponsored by Sanlam Life Inurance, Kenstate Valuers, Farners Choice, the Golf Team and friends of the captain and attracted a field of 240 players.

Meanwhile, during the second day event, Francis Kimanzi emerged the best guest on 39 points and Esther Murage was the best lady guest on 37 points.

At the Century old Mombasa Golf Club course, Elijah Ibua, playing off handicap 18, carded 38 points to claim the overall title in the 2020 Kambasome golf tournament which attracted a field of 108 players.

Leading the members of Kambasome was Jackson Mutua Kitulu from Kenya Railway Golf Club with a score of 34 points, winning by two points from Mombasa's Paul Munyao. Steve Kisevu from Machakos was third on 25 points and Joseph Kimondo of Kenya Railway Golf Club was the men winner with a score of 38. He beat his club-mate Adam Boru by one point as Vincent Muriungi on 36 was third.

In the ladies section, Joyce Masai of Nyali posted 32 points to beat Christine Kinyeru on countback as Mary Kandu on 30 points was third. George Gachanja claimed the seniors title on 33 and Hawii Odoo was the top junior with 30 points. The nines went to Henry Kamau on 18 and Hassan Khamis who posted 21 points. Tony Wanyamawon was the longest drive winner and winning the nearest to pin was Gregory Koech.

At Machakos, Mark Makau combined 21 and 20 for an impressive 41 points to top the prize list in the Konza Technopolis Golf day tournament, where handicap six James Ndunda was second on 40 points. In third place was John Kitaka with a score of 37 points which was three points better than the third placed Collins Kaloki.

Paul Temba was the best guest with 41 points and finishing second was Lawrence Kinyori on 37 points, while taking the ladies title was Nancy Kariuki on 35 points, winning ahead of Nancy Wairimu on 33 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nines went to Francis Musembi on 22 and Justice Philip Waki also on 22 points. James Ndunda won the nearest to pin prize and claiming the longest drive contest was David Kimanthi and Nancy Wairimu.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Nyeri Golf Club; November Ladies Medal; Winner- Pauline Miriga 72 nett, Stella Mwangi 73, Jane Nderitu 75, Regina Mumero 76, Men winner- Fr Herman 71, Mwangi Gathu 72, Kimani Bow 73, Gross winner- Hon Mathenge 84, Gross- Lady Rose Komu 105, Guest Winner- Guest winner- Daniel Kiarie 69 nett, Senior winner- Sam Githitu 77, Junior winner- Osborne Wang'ombe 76 nett.

At Thika Sports Club; Engineers Golf Day; Overall winner- Munge Karoki 37 pts, Men winner Simonb Ngugi 36, Wanjau Gathuri 35, Lady winner- Judy Waihenya 32, Rose Kang'ethe 32, Sponsor winner- E.N. Ndungu 34, A.K. Kioi 34, Gross- Simon Ndungu 28, Guest- F.N. Ndegwa 31, Junior Winner- Dylan Munika 39 pts. Nines- Philip Mionki 21, C.G. Waihenya 18 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; Ladies Stableford golf Day; Silver Division- Winner- Irene Wamoro 38 pts, Teresiah Wainaina 31, Bronze- Rose Kagio 37 cb Edith Ngugi, Jane Kamere 36, Nines; Salome Kamau 18, Salome Mwaura 20, Men Guest winner- Emmanuel Wachira 37, Lady guest winner- Mary Wanjiku 34, Milly Nyaga 29, Men winner- Benjamin Okumu 41, Chris Andrea 39, Patrick Theche37, Junior Winner- Alex Ngugi 29.

At Vet lab Sports Club: Bogey Challenge Competition: Overall Winner- Krish Beiju 2-up, Men winner- Hiren Joshi 1-Up, Ebill Omollo 1-up, Lady winner- Patricia Gichuru, tied- Mercy Nyanchama 1-Down.