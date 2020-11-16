Kenya: 559 New Cases of Covid-19 As 18 Patients Succumb

The Ministry of Health has reported 559 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya from 3,074 samples tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 70,804.

Health Cabinet Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, while giving his daily briefs at Afya House, Nairobi on Monday, also reported the death of 18 patients in the last 24 hours, bring the national death toll to 1,287.

The CS also announced that 478 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

From these number, 337 recoveries were reported from home-based care while 141 patients have been discharged from various hospitals.

