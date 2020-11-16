Kenya: Waiguru Shuts Kirinyaga County Offices Over Rising Covid-19 Cases

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday shut the county's headquarters in Kutus town, citing rising Covid-19 cases and an unspecified number of deaths.

Public health officers closed the headquarters for two weeks to contain the spread, with all staff instructed to work from home.

County executive committee members and chief officers are required to develop plans to ensure critical departmental functions remain, with adherence to all the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

Departments were directed to conduct virtual meetings and use electronic means to transmit information and data as much as possible.

All officials must be reachable on phone, especially during working hours, and respond to emails in a timely fashion.

Further, Governor Waiguru directed the Health executive to ensure mass testing of officers in the affected departments and communicate their results. They will also ensure affected facilities are decontaminated.

Executive's concerns

Ms Waiguru said the executive got concerned by the rising infections rate at the headquarters despite preventive measures.

She said some fatalities have been reported at the headquarters but did not specify the number.

"Even more worrisome is that some reported fatalities are attributed to the Covid-19 disease," she said.

"Efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing guidelines have not borne the desired results. If anything, cases appear to be increasing every day at the headquarters."

Sources at the headquarters said two officials had died.

Ms Waiguru condoled with affected families and advised all residents to wear masks, sanitise regularly and social-distance.