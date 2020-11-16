Kenya: Waiguru Shuts Kirinyaga County Offices Over Rising Covid-19 Cases

16 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday shut the county's headquarters in Kutus town, citing rising Covid-19 cases and an unspecified number of deaths.

Public health officers closed the headquarters for two weeks to contain the spread, with all staff instructed to work from home.

County executive committee members and chief officers are required to develop plans to ensure critical departmental functions remain, with adherence to all the preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

Departments were directed to conduct virtual meetings and use electronic means to transmit information and data as much as possible.

All officials must be reachable on phone, especially during working hours, and respond to emails in a timely fashion.

Further, Governor Waiguru directed the Health executive to ensure mass testing of officers in the affected departments and communicate their results. They will also ensure affected facilities are decontaminated.

Executive's concerns

Ms Waiguru said the executive got concerned by the rising infections rate at the headquarters despite preventive measures.

She said some fatalities have been reported at the headquarters but did not specify the number.

"Even more worrisome is that some reported fatalities are attributed to the Covid-19 disease," she said.

"Efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing guidelines have not borne the desired results. If anything, cases appear to be increasing every day at the headquarters."

Sources at the headquarters said two officials had died.

Ms Waiguru condoled with affected families and advised all residents to wear masks, sanitise regularly and social-distance.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.