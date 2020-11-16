Kenya: Athletics Kenya Nominated for Global Award

Athletics Kenya has been nominated for 2020 World Athletics Member Federation Award.

AK will now battle it out with five other federations for the accolade, whose the winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2020 gala to be held virtually on December 5 this year.

The awards will be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel, its Facebook page and via Twitter.

Besides AK, who were nominated by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), others are Athletics New Zealand (Oceania Athletics Association), Nicaraguan Athletics Federation (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association), Palestine Athletic Federation (Asian Athletics Association), Peruvian Athletics Federation (Confederation of South American Athletics) and Polish Athletics Association (European Athletics).

A statement from World Athletics disclosed that each area association was asked to nominate two member federations for the award. Then the World Athletics Executive Board voted to select the six finalists, one from each area association.

Despite nationwide lockdowns and other disruptions, AK succeeded in organising and staging the Kip Keino Classic, the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Africa on October 3.

"Kenyan athletes also competed well internationally, sweeping the team titles at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on October 17 in Gdynia, Poland," explained the statement from World Athletics.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir broke her own women-only race world record when winning the world half marathon title in 1 hour, 05 minutes and 16 seconds with Kibiwott Kandie settling for silver in the men's race.

World Athletics noted that when the global Covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the sporting world in late March, member federations were among the first to adapt to the new circumstances to ensure that the sport would continue to move forward and serve its athletes, fans and greater community.

"To spotlight some of those inspirational efforts, World Athletics is delighted to announce the nominees for the Member Federation Award, a special honour this year to recognise a Member Federation that has managed to deliver an uplifting athletics event, development event or other athletics achievement, in spite of the health and safety challenges it faced in 2020,"said the statement.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe noted they are aware of the difficulties that sport has faced during the pandemic but many of our member federations have risen to that challenge brilliantly.

"We wanted to acknowledge some of the exceptional work they have done to ensure that our sport continues to thrive in these very testing times," said the president. "The commitment and creativity shown by our member federations demonstrates exactly why we are the world's most global sport and I applaud their efforts."