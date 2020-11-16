Ghana: December 7, 2020 Polls - Shss to Break From Dec 4-8 to Allow Eligible Students to Vote

16 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a four-day break starting from December 4 to 9 for all Senior High Schools in the country to allow students who are eligible to vote, participate in the December 7 general elections.

Consequently, it has directed that all managers of schools in the country to take note and act accordingly.

"Management has directed that all SHS schools should provide a break to academic work from Friday, Dec 4 to Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020," it said.

The decision, according to the Director-General of the Service, Professor Akwasi Opoku Amankwa, was to afford students who were 18 years and eligible to vote to participate in the December 7 general elections.

He explained that Friday, December 4,was a statutory holiday and December7 was the election day so the short break was to allow the students to take advantage of the long weekend to exercise their franchise if they so desired.

Prof. Amankwa said schools would resume on Wednesday, December 9 to continue with teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, the GES has directed all schools to feed students who would want to stay during the period.

In addition, they are to continue to observe all the safety protocols put in place by the school.

The GES took a decision after due consultations with stakeholders for second-year students in Junior and Senior High Schools to return to school from October 5 to December 14, 2020, to enable them complete the 2019/2020 academic year.

It was to enable them complete the 3rd term and 2nd semester respectively of the current academic year.

