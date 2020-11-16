Ghana: No Event to Mark One Week of Death of Former President Rawlings - Office of Former Rawlings

The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings says there will be no event to mark one week of the former president's death.

A statement signed and issued last Saturday in Accra by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, in-charge of Communications Directorate of the Office, said all flyers and other information announcing such a ceremony are wrong and should be ignored.

"The general public is also informed that there will be no one week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored," it said.

The office further dismissed rumours that the former First Lady, Nana KonaduAgyeman-Rawlings has been hospitalised.

It said "Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital. She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13."

The statement stated that individuals who wish to call on the family of the late former President to express their condolences would be received by pre-arranged appointments.

"The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings informs the general public that all who wish to call on the family of the late former President will be received by prearranged appointments. Individuals or organisations are kindly urged to book appointments by calling 0264444464.

"Due to COVID-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President's office without nose masks will not be allowed in," the statement added.

It further urged the general public and sympathisers to visit the Ghana International Conference Centre to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late former President.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, 73, passed away in the forenoon of November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Many leaders in Ghana and across the world have expressed their condolences to the family and the country.

Amongst them are President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama, who have also paid visits to condole with the bereaved family.