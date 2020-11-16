Uganda: Mayambala, Police Disagree Over Venue for Campaigns

By GERTUDE MUTYABA

Police blocked his rally in Bukomansimbi Town, saying the place was crowded, which could expose people to Covid-19.

BY WILSON KUTAMBA &GERTUDE MUTYABA

Independent presidential candidate Willy Mayambala on Friday faced off with police in Bukomansimbi District after disagreeing over a campaign venue.

Although Mr Mayambala wanted to organise the rally in Bukomansimbi Town, police blocked him, saying the place was crowded, which could expose people to Covid-19.

He then pleaded with Mr Mansoor Sowedi, the district police commander, to allow him continue with the rally since it was getting late.

"Please let me finish addressing my people. I will not take a lot of time; I am just speaking a few words with my people," he said.

However, the police commander refused, prompting Mr Mayambala to relocate to a playground outside the town.

According to Mr Sowedi, the rally could not go on because it was contravening Ministry of Health coronavirus guidelines.

Mr Mayambala asked people of Bukomansimbi to vote for him, saying being a common man, he knows all problems affecting them.

"I am a farmer like most of you and I know what you are going through than other contenders in the race," he said.

Mr Mayambala promised voters that if given a chance to hold the country's coveted position, he will ensure that expectant mothers are not charged any money in all public health facilities.

"And after delivering their babies, the mothers will also be given an upkeep of Shs500,000 to enable them enjoy their maternity leave ," he said.

When enthusiastic voters asked him to give them campaign posters to pin them at their shops, Mr Mayambala instead told them to use their phones to take his picture because he has no money for printing the materials.

"My friends, use your mobile phones and take my picture. Please do me a favour and share it on all your social media platforms as you ask other people to vote for me," he said

Unlike other presidential aspirants whose posters are pinned in various places across the country, Mr Mayambala has no single poster placed anywhere he has so far campaigned .

In Sembabule District where he was expected to hold a rally on Thursday, Mr Mayambala did not show up, complaining that he had run out of fuel. Also, majority of residents were not aware about his visit.

A few who were waiting to listen to him were left disappointed. Today, the presidential candidate is expected to campaign in Kyotera and Rakai districts.