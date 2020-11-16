Sudan: 225 New Covid-19 Cases in Sudan

16 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Wad Madani — The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported yesterday that 225 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday and Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 14,626.

So far 1,116 patients died because of COVID-19 in Sudan. Recently, no deaths have been recorded. 36 patients recently recovered.

Most new coronavirus cases were recorded in Khartoum and El Gezira, 167 and 41 respectively. The other cases were registered in Red Sea state (5), North Darfur (2), Blue Nile state (2), Kassala (1), El Gedaref (1), and Sennar (1).

El Gezira

The El Gezira Ministry of Health reported that 100 COVID-19 infections were registered in the state between October 22 and November 14. Five people died.

The University of El Gezira in the state capital Wad Madani suspended studies at the Pharmacy and Dentistry faculties for two weeks after several students were infected.

The Ministry of Finance announced that acting Finance Minister Heba Mohamed has been infected. She will stay in home isolation. Last week, Sudanese Minister of Health Osama Abdelrahim contracted COVID-19, just as two directors of his ministry.

