Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Musician Tshala Muana Arrested

16 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amos Ngaira

Congolese singer Tshala Muana has been arrested. Her producer Claude Mashala said the musician was detained by National Intelligence Agency officers.

More to follow...

