Kenya: How Frogs, Sleaze Sabotaged Sh4.8 Billion Kibaki Fish Project

All along, the novice fish farmers in Mt Kenya region thought they were rearing tilapia, but as it turned out, and unbeknown to them, frogs had invaded the ponds, eaten all the fingerlings and continued to thrive on the fish feed.

Several months later, the ponds were full of thousands of frogs -- and a Sh4.8 billion fishing project in the Mt Kenya region had gone to waste. Ten years later, most valleys in the region spot these abandoned ponds -- part of President Kibaki's Sh22 billion master-plan that was the Economic Stimulus Project (ESP) following the post-election violence of 2007-2008, and the economic depression that came with it.

To the villagers, the hundreds of fish ponds, now muddy patches, are death traps, after the farmers lost the will to continue with the loss-making experiment.

The stimulus plan was introduced by then-Finance minister Uhuru Kenyatta in his 2009/2010 Budget speech at a time when the economy was in the doldrums, having already fallen from a growth of 7.1 per cent in 2007 to 1.7 per cent in 2009 on the back of chaos sparked by a disputed presidential election.

Harvested toads

Under the project, 300 ponds were built in 140 high-potential fish farming constituencies and 100 ponds in 20 semi-arid locations. The government also built three shallow water-retention dams in 160 constituencies.

Each of the benefiting households would receive Sh25,000 for the construction of the fish ponds, supply of 1,000 fingerlings and feeds that would last six months, when the tilapia were expected to have matured. Many farmers had no idea amphibians feed on fingerlings.

Things would probably be different if they had benefited from the guidance of extension officers.

"The frogs ate the fingerlings. In the water, they thrived from scoops of fish feed, and at harvest time, the farmers harvested toads and frogs," says Mr Ndirangu Kimunya, a farmer from the projects in Kirimukuyu village in Mathira. Besides the frogs, the project was marred by corruption along the supply and marketing chain, which led to insurmountable losses and consequently, collapse.

Initially, each farmer was to get four bags of feeds, but they went bad in the stores before they could reach them. "There were logistical challenges and lack of coordination, as no guidelines were given to the farmers, which largely contributed to the loss of fish feeds," he said. Some ventured into fish farming because it was touted as a lucrative venture while others saw an opportunity since it was new to the area.

Mr Kenyatta had allocated Sh22 billion under the stimulus programme to jumpstart private sector enterprise amid prolonged drought, a rally in oil and food prices and a ravaging global economic crisis. Besides education, public health and sanitation, industrialisation and food production, Sh4.8 billion of the money went into bolstering fish production.

Stunted growth

The government sought to increase fish production from 1,000 tonnes in 2008 to 24,000 by 2012 on the backdrop of growing concerns of overfishing in Lake Victoria.

"I thought fish eat less than a cow and require less attention," said Mr John Wambugu, a farmer in Tetu.

But he now says that the high cost of feeds, culture and variety of the fingerlings that were being sourced in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, sounded the death knell for the project that lasted from 2010 to 2013.

Others claim they were supplied with both male and female fingerlings, which mated and overpopulated the ponds, resulting in stunted growth and death. At the end of the six months, the fish were underdeveloped due to poor feeding.

Mr Kimunya says he waited for a year, hoping they would grow, but the biggest only reached 250 grammes, at only a few inches long.

With a kilogramme of fish selling at Sh300, Mr Wambugu says "nobody was willing to buy a palm-size fish that was a year old. Most of us ended up consuming them."

Moreover, a majority of the customers preferred fish from the lake. Initially, and from 1,000 fingerlings, Mr Wambugu was expecting to harvest 800 fish, but he only got 100kg. At an average of 500 grammes each, he expected at least 400kg.

For those who gave up arrowroot farming and offered their farms for the construction of ponds, the rise in the number of frogs and toads came as a surprise. Some were convinced they had been supplied with tadpoles. They blame the fiasco on lack of extension officers, who would have guided them on how to keep away the frogs.

According to Mr Kimunya, the entire Mathira Constituency had only one extension officer. As an introductory project in the highlands, the "training was not excellent", which contributed to people abandoning the venture at infancy as the officer got overwhelmed.

"The concept was noble but there was no success story as there was a huge gap in production and marketing of the fish," he said. After delivery of the fingerlings and training, the farmers were to move to the next step on their own, but a majority made no progress.

The story is replicated by dozens of other farmers, like John Kabii, who gave up after unknown people drained his pond into a nearby river. Others gave up due to theft.

Processing plant

For farmers who secured a harvest, they lamented lack of market. The poor fish-eating culture in Nyeri - and most parts of Mt Kenya region - meant that there was no immediate market. "Nyeri residents were poor fish feeders ... we did not have (local) customers to sell to. Moreover, our culinary skills were wanting since fish was not part of our dietary routine," noted Ms Anne Wanja, a farmer.

To date, fish farming remains unpopular, despite concerted efforts by both the county and national governments to boost it by stocking public dams, sinking of new ponds and rehabilitating old ones. For instance, the Sh61 million Wamagana fish processing plant in Tetu has for the last seven years operated below capacity. Although it has a capacity of two tons per day, it was only doing 50-200kg per day.

While the county government has rehabilitated some 226 ponds under the stimulus project, the high cost of feeds remains a huge challenge. Also, farmers are facing competition from imports from China. Reports indicate that Kisumu residents have also turned to imported fish because it's cheaper. Some imported fish is also being passed off as Kenyan by unscrupulous traders in major towns.

To protect local fishermen from the vice, the Ministry of Agriculture has issued guidelines requiring all imported fish to be processed and labelled as such.

Tax exemption

"All imported fish should be processed and labelled as such and should not be commingled and sold as Kenyan fish," said Prof Ntiba Micheni, the principal secretary in charge of fisheries. There is also tax exemption for fish feed ingredients to reduce the cost, and the ministry has provided 58 home feed production machines across the country.

"To further protect the farmers and cushion them against the high cost of feeds, we are training fish farmers in backyard feed production," he said.