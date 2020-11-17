Kenya: All Schools to Reopen on January 4, CS Magoha Says

The Ministry of Education has finally released the 2021 academic calendar that will require all learners in primary and secondary schools to report back from January 4.

Education minister George Magoha announced Monday that Pre-Primary One and Two, Standard One to Three, Standard Five to Seven and Form One to Three students will return to school for their second term in the academic year.

This is because their learning was stopped after 2020's first term, shortly after Kenya reported its first case of the coronavirus disease.

The second term will start on January 4 and end on March 19 alongside a third term for Grade Four, Standard 8 and Form Four learners, who have been in school.

National exams

Prof Magoha said all learners will then proceed for a seven-week holiday to allow administration and marking of the national primary and secondary examinations.

The KCPE and KCSE exams will start in March.

The CS said Grade Four and incoming Form One students will stay at home as other learners complete their third term.

"Grade Four learners will transition to Grade Five in July 2021," said Prof Magoha.

They will report on July 26 alongside Form One and all children who will be joining school for the first time.

The minister added that international schools will reopen for physical learning on January 4 for all learners who are still at home.

Safety a priority

Prof Magoha said the government is determined to ensure the safe reopening of all schools.

"We are drawing important lessons from the partial reopening since October and are confident that we will remain in the right trajectory in finding a winning formula that will ensure institutions are safe for learners and teachers," he said.

He said the ministry appreciates the support of parents and stakeholders and assured that schools will comply with safety measures.

He asked well-wishers to help with the supply of masks.

Teachers' well-being

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Nancy Macharia said teachers are ready to prepare Standard Eight and Form Four candidates for the national examinations.

Ms Macharia urged teachers aged 58 and above and those with pre-existing health conditions to work from home.

"As this is a presidential directive, your employers will not sack you. The TSC has negotiated for teachers to be covered for Covid-19-related illnesses," she told the press conference.

"Teachers must know that we care for them. We are keeping a daily tab of all teachers as an employer," she said.

The officials spoke after meeting education stakeholders at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi.