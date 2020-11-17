Ethiopia: AU Says Security Chief Fired After Ethiopia 'Withdrew Trust in Him'

The African Union (AU) says it fired its security chief last week because his country's government no longer trusted him.

A statement from the African Union Commission (AUC) said Gen Gebre-egziabher Mebratu Melese's contract was terminated on the recommendation of the Ethiopian government, which also fronted his name for the job.

AUC Chairperson Ebba Kalondo said on Sunday Malese was still a "a serving high-ranking national military officer" in Ethiopia and that the commission could not retain an officer no longer trusted by his government.

"The commission is responsible for the safety and security of the personnel. It is clear that this role cannot be entrusted to an individual, who remains a serving national military officer, and in whom his national hierarchy withdrew its full trust and support," Ms Kalomdo said.

The continental body, headquartered in Addis Ababa, ran into controversy after it yielded to pressure from the Ethiopian government and fired Malese for links with the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Addis Ababa has since indicted Malese for crimes related to violation of the Constitution, alongside 93 other senior politicians, diplomats and military and police officers.

Retirement

On Sunday, the AUC said the security chief had in fact retired formally in June but his contract was extended to allow time for his replacement.

Last Thursday, a memo from the AUC Chief of Staff to the Acting Director for Human Resources Management suggested Melese's contract be terminated and his access denied immediately owing to integrity and security questions hanging over him.

A statement published by the state-affiliated FANA Broadcasting Corporation indicated there was an arrest warrant on all those on the list where Malese was included.

The Ethiopian government accuses the officials of belonging to the TPLF 'junta', organising to attack the Ethiopian military command centre in Tigray, "dismantling the Constitution" and training and funding militia groups prohibited on Ethiopian soil.

The list included Tigray President Debrestion Gebremichael, senior TPLF officials and Ethiopian military chiefs such as Tadesse Werede Tesfaye, Yohannes Goldegiorgis Tesfay as well as police commanders.

The AU immediately replaced him with Mahamat Zene Moussa in acting capacity.

The swift nature of Melese's firing, following a recommendation from his country, signaled just how much the Ethiopian government controls the position.

Traditionally, the unwritten rule has been that the Ethiopian government nominates the holder of the post with the powers to recommend his removal.

Melese, who served in the Ethiopian military before he took his job, had been the overall security officials for the continental body.

Serious concerns

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Kenea Yadeta wrote to the AU advising there was evidence Melese is "not honest" to the AU and the Ethiopian government.

"The MoD [Ministry of Defence] is very concerned about this officer [and] that may jeopardise the relationship between AU and the country... " Dr Kanea wrote on November 10.

Ethiopia asked that he be repatriated within 72 hours after the letter was delivered.

The actual acts the official committed were not revealed but it comes days after the Ethiopian government launched a crackdown on TPLF leaders for committing atrocities and being "fugitives from justice."

The list of those fingered for treason includes politicians and security chiefs mostly from the Tigray region. However, the Ethiopian government fought back claims it was targeting one ethnic community.

Redwan Hussein, the Spokesperson for the Committee on the State of Emergency in Tigray, said authorities were swooping on all suspects regardless of gender, tribe or religion.

"The rule of law enforcement operation does not target individuals based on identity as being purported," he said terming the accusations as "exaggerated."

"We call upon all international partners and actors to be mindful of the campaign of disinformation being carried out by the TPLF."