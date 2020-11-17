Nigeria: #EndSARS - Enugu Panel Begins Sitting, Receives 30 Petitions So Far

The 8-member Enugu State Judicial Commission of Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings commenced sitting yesterday with the panel announcing that it has so far received a total of 30 petitions.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Kingsley Ude (Rtd), explained that the 30 petitions were so far received by the Enugu Division alone, saying the panel could not ascertain the number that could come from other divisions where petitions are also being received.

He announced that the panel would continue to accept petitions from the public until February, 2021 to give enough time for interested parties to file their petitions.

At the commencement of hearing which is taking place at Enugu State High Court 3, the panel granted the suggestion by the Chairman of Enugu Bar of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jude Ezegwi, to the effect that the list of all the cases and the table for hearing be published to enable the petitioners know when to appear before the panel.

The chairman also explained to them that since there was no dedicated court for their sittings, they would be sitting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had on October 21st 2020, inaugurated the 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to entertain petitions from alleged victims of SARS and victims of police brutality with a mandate to submit its report within 6 months.

