Nigeria: #EndSARS - Enugu Panel Begins Sitting, Receives 30 Petitions So Far

17 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Anayo Okoli

The 8-member Enugu State Judicial Commission of Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings commenced sitting yesterday with the panel announcing that it has so far received a total of 30 petitions.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Kingsley Ude (Rtd), explained that the 30 petitions were so far received by the Enugu Division alone, saying the panel could not ascertain the number that could come from other divisions where petitions are also being received.

He announced that the panel would continue to accept petitions from the public until February, 2021 to give enough time for interested parties to file their petitions.

At the commencement of hearing which is taking place at Enugu State High Court 3, the panel granted the suggestion by the Chairman of Enugu Bar of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jude Ezegwi, to the effect that the list of all the cases and the table for hearing be published to enable the petitioners know when to appear before the panel.

The chairman also explained to them that since there was no dedicated court for their sittings, they would be sitting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had on October 21st 2020, inaugurated the 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to entertain petitions from alleged victims of SARS and victims of police brutality with a mandate to submit its report within 6 months.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.