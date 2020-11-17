Ghana: Police Grab 40 Suspected Criminals ... Following Swoops in Accra

Forty suspected criminals, including seven females, have been arrested by the police in separate swoops in Accra.

The operation, which was carried out by the Airport,Railways and Amasaman District Police Commands, was to flush out criminals from their hideout, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

When the police nabbed the suspects at Kantamanto,Kwame Nkrumah Circle, an abandoned house in ShangrillaArea,NsakinaCemetery and Obeyeyie, dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, were retrieved.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer,Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP)EffiaTenge,who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, who confirmed the arrest, said personnel of the Railway Police Command, on November 13,dawn, swooped on 25 suspects, including seven females.

She said at Amasaman on November 11,at about 10:5pm, the police rounded up Emmanuel Commey,23, at NsakinaCemetery and when search was conducted on him, 164 wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis and seven packets of cigarettes were found on him.

DSP Tengesaid Lanquaye Mills and Rukiya Wahab,35,were arrested at a ghetto in Obeyeyie, and75 papers (razeler) used for wrapping cannabis were retrieved.

She said the Airport Police arrested 12 suspects during the operations.

The Police PRO said suspects would be screened and those who would be found culpable will be arraigned.

She gave the assurance that the exercise to rid the region of criminals would be sustained, and called on the public to provide reliable information to the police to enable them succeed.