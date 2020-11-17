Ghana: Man Arrested for Killing 2-Year-Old Step Daughter

16 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Ebenezer Antwi, 27, a resident of Assin Awisem has been arrested by the police for murdering his two-year-old step daughter, at Assin Awisem in the Central Region.

The suspect, was alleged to have forced the girl, Victoria Twumasi, to drink weedicide, commonly known as "gramoxone" by people of the local community, resulting in her death.

Antwi, who had earlier assaulted the mother of the step daughter, Alice Gbeve, his girlfriend, attempted to flee the area, after committing the crime.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie,who confirmed the arrest, said Gbeve, reported to the police that the suspect assaulted her, and took the girl to an unknown destination.

Sgt Ettie said the police following a tip-off arrested the suspect, who was on his way to Assin Asamang.

He said the suspect upon interrogation, confessed to police that he gave the girl "gramoxone," to drink, leading to her death.

Sgt Ettiesaid the suspect, also told the police that he dumped the body of the girl under a cocoa tree.

He said when the suspect led the police to the crime scene, they found the body under a cocoa tree.

Sgt Ettie said the body had been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy while police continued with investigation.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

