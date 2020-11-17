Western Sahara: Algerian Red Crescent Delivers 60 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Western Sahara People

16 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed El-Hafed (Sahrawi Refugee Camps) — The Algerian Red Crescent delivered Monday afternoon to the Sahrawi Red Crescent, in the Sahrawi refugee camp of Chahid El-Hafedh, 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid as part of the Algerian people's permanent and continued solidarity with Western Sahara people.

Arriving earlier in the day at the Commander Ferradj Airport of Tindouf (2000-km southwest of Algiers) aboard two military aircrafts of the Algerian Air Force, the humanitarian aid, consisting of basic food and disinfectant products, were handed over to the Saharawis in the presence of the deputy chairman of the Algerian Red Crescent, Tayeb Benaouda, and the head of the Saharawi Red Crescent, Yahia Bouhbini.

Bouhbini expressed thanks on behalf of the Saharawi people to the Algerian government and people, for their unwavering support in all circumstances, especially in the "exceptional situation it is going through," commending the "considerable humanitarian role" of the People's National Army.

The Saharawi official also welcomed Algeria's solidarity with the Saharawi people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The humanitarian initiative is part of the "permanent and constant support of the Algerian people to the Saharawi brother people, who are going through a difficult humanitarian situation," said Sunday the head of the Algerian Red Crescent, Saïda Benhabiles, who supervised the loading of aids at Boufarik air base of Blida (50-km southwest of Algiers).

