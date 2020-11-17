Western Sahara: Intense Attacks Continue On Moroccan Occupation Army's Entrenchments

16 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou (Sahrawi Republic) — The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army units carried out today, Monday, intense attacks on the Moroccan military wall of defense, targeted different positions of the enemy forces, according to military communiqué No. 04 of the Ministry of National Defense.

The attacks targeted the following enemy positions:

Warning point 71 of the Hawza sector, at 07:00 am.

Base No. 04 of the Amgala sector, from 08:30 to 09:30 am.

Base No. 20 near Rus-Sebti, at 12:30 pm.

Warning point 191 of the Farsia sector, at 10:50 am and at 02:30 pm.

Base No. 12 of the 47th corps, Um-Drega, at 11:50 am.

Base No. 04 of the 63rd corps in the Bakari sector, at 02:15 pm.

The valiant Sahrawi People's Liberation Army units continue to strike the invaders' strongholds along the wall of humiliation and shame, added the communiqué.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.