Western Sahara: Map Agency Cancels Dispatch On Sahrawi Army Shootings Against Moroccan Forces in El Guerguerat

16 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Rabat (Morocco) — The Moroccan press agency (MAP) canceled a dispatch published on Sunday confirming the shooting of the Sahrawi People's Army of Liberation (APLS) against places of entrenchment of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in El Guerguerat.

The dispatch of the MAP said that the Sahrawi forces carried out "shootings" along the Moroccan sand wall against the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) since November 13, "without causing human or material damage."

Observers following the latest developments in El Guerguerat note that the sudden withdrawal of the dispatch from the site of the Moroccan agency, reflects the state of "confusion in which the Moroccan side lives", following the recent military assault against Sahrawi civilians who have been demonstrating peacefully in the buffer zone since October 21 to demand the final closure of the illegal breach in El Guerguerat.

"The confusion of the Makhzen doesn't concern its forces stationed behind the wall of shame, but has reached its various organs", say the observers.

On Sunday, the Sahrawi Defense Ministry said that units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (APLS) were continuing, on the third consecutive day, the shootings against the "sites of the soldiers of the Moroccan occupation along the separation wall despite aerial over flights of the enemy."

The Sahrawi Ministry of Defense has warned against maintaining the presence of Moroccan forces in the Sahrawi territories.

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

