Western Sahara: End of War Depends On End of Moroccan Occupation, Says Ould Salek

Shaheed El Hafed — Sahrawi Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Salek affirmed that Morocco provoked the outbreak of the war following its military aggression against EL Guerguerat region, stressing that "its end depends on the end of the illegal Moroccan occupation of parts of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR)".

"The end of the war is now dependent on the end of the illegal Moroccan occupation of the occupied part of Western Sahara territory," said the Sahrawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front.

The minister paid tribute to the international reactions which expressed their concern over the gravity of the situation in the region.

Regarding the illegal breach of El Guerguerat, Ould Salek specified that "this is a breach which was opened by the Moroccan occupying army, in violation of the first Military Agreement. This breach was opened in a military wall, where millions of mines are planted and barbed wire erected, guarded by the occupying forces."

He reaffirmed that this breach did not exist before the ceasefire agreement and that it is not an international or regional path but rather a road to plunder the natural resources of the Saharawi people and drown Africa in drugs.

Morocco has "launched the war by refusing to close this breach and by announcing the start of a military operation to open it after its closure by peaceful demonstrators from Sahrawi civil society," he said.

The Moroccan occupation forces carried out a military aggression in the buffer zone of El Guerguerat on Friday, opening three new illegal breaches in violation of the ceasefire agreement.