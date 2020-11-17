Nigeria: Covid-19 - Don't Let Down Your Guard, Lagos Warns Worship Centres

The Lagos State Government yesterday warned worship centres and residents of the state not to let down their guard as Nigeria is yet to win the battle against COVID-19.

The state government urged religious centres and residents to intensify adherence to safety protocols to avert a second wave of the virus.

It also called on the residents to eschew violence and tolerate one another in order to continue to enjoy peaceful coexistence.

Speaking at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance, in Lagos, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said there was a need for the worship centres to take the issue of safety protocol adherence seriously to avoid another spike in the pandemic.

He warned that the state government may be forced to sanction any religious house that failed to obey or comply with the regulations to combat COVID-19.

He said there was no time to play with the safety of the worshipers and that of the residents by not complying with the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The commissioner said the state government would continue to need the level of tolerance and cooperation received during the spike of the pandemic, adding that the cooperation assisted it in achieving the success it recorded and the rate at which the COVID-19 curve was flattened.

He said: "At this juncture, let me reiterate and admonish our beloved people not to relent supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government, we should not let down our guards, as it is not yet "Uhuru."

"The battle against this dreaded virus is yet to be over. All guidelines and safety protocols of militating against the COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to.

"We are all aware that some countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, among others, are currently experiencing the second wave of the virus. We cannot afford to allow this to happen. I beseech us to continue to use our face masks, wash our hands frequently and maintain social distance in public places while also using alcohol-based hand sanitisers from time to time to combat infection or transmission. I believe together, we shall overcome the scourge."

Elegushi commended Lagos residents for being tolerant with one another; saying during the spike of the pandemic, residents exemplified a high sense of humanity as everyone looked out for the wellbeing and welfare of one another.

He added that the state has faced several health and economic challenges at this time, but God has been benevolent to Nigeria generally and Lagos State in particular.