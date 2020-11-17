Nigeria: Executive Order 10 Politically-Motivated, Will Destroy Criminal Justice System, Wike Warns Govt

17 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that the federal government would destroy criminal justice system in States if the Executive Order 10 is implemented.

He said Executive Order 10 of the federal government, which permits the deduction of funds from each state account to finance the judiciary, is politically motivated and geared towards the 2023 general election.

The governor made this assertion in his keynote address presented at the 3rd Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja.

He stated that ahead of the 2023 general election, the federal government which has been hostile to judges, now suddenly wants to lure the judiciary to assume it believes in independence of judiciary, by enacting Executive Order 10.

"Independence is not to take resources and preside over award of contract. If you cannot give judgment according to your conscience; if you cannot give judgment according to the law, then there is no independence. And this of course affects the criminal justice system."

Wike also pointed out that politicisation of the issue of Security by the federal government has continued to negatively affect the criminal justice system in the country.

He said the prevailing cases of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery which threatens the very existence and stability of the nation clearly justifies the establishment of state or community police.

He observed that while establishment of state police may require amendment of the extant Section 214(1) of the 1999 Constitution to provide state, the Rivers State Government is of the opinion that community police or Neighbourhood Watch could be established without constitutional amendment.

"The truth of the matter is that with the current strength of the Nigeria Police Force which stands at about 372,000, the Nigeria Police Force lacks the operational capacity to fulfill its primary or core mandate of crime detection, crime prevention and maintenance of public safety, law and order or protection of lives and property of persons in Nigeria.

"To put it plainly, the Nigeria Police lacks the operational capacity to police the nation which is a federation of about 923.768km (356.669 sqm) with an estimated population of 195.9 million. It is this stark reality that informs call for establishment of State Police to provide complementary role to the Nigeria Police Force in crime detection, prevention, and maintenance of law and order."

He explained that it was against this background that the Rivers State Government enacted the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law, No. 8of 2018 which establishes the Rivers state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency as a corporate body and vested with power to establish uniformed Neighbourhood Safety Corps in the 23 local government areas of the State and to prescribe regulations guiding the operations of the safety corps and any other local government vigilante group in the state.

In furtherance of this law, he stated that recruitment and training of members of the uninformed Neighbourhood Safety Corps commenced at the NYSC orientation camp , Nonwa in Tai LGA, after obtaining all necessary approvals from the Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies. But, unfortunately, the exercise was violently disrupted by the Nigerian Army , claiming it was illegal and unconstitutional.

He said despite a competent court of jurisdiction recent ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the Rivers state Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Army has refused to allow it carry out its recruitment and training of personnel.

"The point being made here is that as long as the Federal Government continues to politicise issues of security whether national or local, so long shall our criminal justice system remain seriously jeopardized. The suzerain power exercisable by the Federal Government over matters of security is made manifest by the irregular postings of Commissioners of Police to the Rivers State Police Command", he said.

Given that criminal justice system is inextricably linked with the security, peace and order of the State, the governor emphasized the need for critical stakeholders in the criminal justice sector to rethink the system through reform designed to address current challenges.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu (SAN), lauded Wike, for standing out as one of the pillars of rule of law in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.