Nigeria: National Assembly - Presidency Didn't Give Us Covid-19 Palliatives for Our Constituents

17 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The National Assembly yesterday claimed that at no time did the presidency extend any COVID-19 palliatives to members for onward distribution to the constituents.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who was reacting to allegation of hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic credited to the Director, Media and Publicity of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee, Kailani Muhammad, described the allegations as either wicked lies or deliberate misinformation on the part of Kailani.

He emphasised that the federal legislators never received any COVID-19 palliatives from Mr. President or the federal government, at all, for onward distribution to their constituents.

According to him, "While not speaking for the Governors, I make bold to say that no Federal lawmaker and indeed, no Senator received any kobo from Mr. President or any food stuff or any material for that matter, talk less of hoarding them.

"Rather at the Senate, we donated half of members' salaries for the purpose of cushioning the effect of COVID 19. We legislators equally played our part by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at our different constituencies. So it is quite unfortunate for Kilani Mohammed or anyone to castigate us in the public and saying what is not true", he said.

The Senate spokesman, therefore, cautioned against "deliberate falsehood to paint federal lawmakers in bad light for whatever motive."

