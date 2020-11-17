Cameroon: North West - Ingenious Youths Receive Presidential Plan Support

Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education delivered support, assistance to some youths in Bamenda within the framework of three-year Special Presidential Youth Plan.

Some 109 youths in the North West Region have been enrolled to feature as beneficiaries of the Head of State's Special three year Presidential Youth Plan. The first 24 beneficiaries from Mezam Division were scheduled to take home cheques and equipment in Bamenda on November 14,2020 with the visiting Youth Affairs and Civic Education Minister, Mounouna Fotso revisiting President Biya's commitment to make the Plan a reality. He said doubting Thomases could now reconsider their positions and stressed that the plan is inclusive and integrative with a manual of procedure that recognizes regional specificities and characteristics. It was a moment to recognize and support ingenuity of youths with initiatives that impress in challenging times. That is how some two youths took home cheques worth, FCFA 3,250,000 and 1,971,500 respectively. Others took home equipment to enhance projects in fields like agriculture, livestock, hairdressing etc.

Minister Mounouna Fotso also delivered attestations to youths with aptitudes in moral, civic and entrepreneurial rearmament (REAMORCE). He told the North West chapter of the National Youth Council to open a bank account and qualify for the disbursements of subventions. The Minister equally instructed administrative and technical services to ensure that the manual of procedure is respected to qualify beneficiaries for the Special youth plan.

The event featured unemployment and drug abuse as some challenges that do not help matters for youths in the region. It was also a moment to showcase the courageous and creative characteristics of some youths who; despite the odds; emerged with projects of hope and prosperity. Akoni Yong Thomas and Ambe Stanley Chenwi were cheered for success stories in Youth Connect, poultry and green house projects. The visiting Minister; also took a message of hope and encouragements to Ex-combatants of the Bamenda Disarmament, démobilisation and reintegration (DDR) center.