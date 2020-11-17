Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - All Set for Kick Off

Less than two days to the take-off, organisers are making last minute preparations in order to ensure a hitch-free competition.

The 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling will kick off in the city of Douala on November 18, 2020. Less than two days to the take-off, organisers are making last minute preparations in order to ensure a hitch-free competition. The race will take place in three regions; Littoral, Centre, East and South regions covering a distance of 685.3km. A total of 10 teams from Europe and Africa will take part in the competition. The different delegations are expected to arrive in the country today, November 16, 2020.

According to the official programme from the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYLISME), the race will kick off with a closed circuit race in the city of Douala (95.9km). The second stage will take place along the Akonolinga-Abong-Mbang highway (139.5km), the third from Yaounde to Ebolowa (Nkolandom) (167km), the fourth from Zoétélé-Nkwang-Meyomessala (116.4km) and the last lap will take place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway (166km).

A release signed by the President of FECACYCLISME, Honoré Yossi, states that the caravan for the competition will undergo COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before the competition. Honoré Yossi said positive cases will be isolated and treated by the COVID-19 medical team of the competition. Also, the different delegations that will come to Cameroon will undergo free COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airports. He said the wearing of face masks is obligatory till further notice. He stressed on the strict respect of this measure which will be applied everywhere.

A press conference will take place at the auditorium of the University of the Gulf of Guinea (IUG) tomorrow, November 17, 2020. The ceremony for the presentation of the participating teams will take place at the esplanade of the IUG in Douala tomorrow, November 17, 2020.