Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Warns Livestock Keepers Against Letting Them Loose On the Streets

16 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The governor of Benadir region Omar Mohamud Mohamed (Filish) is warning of stern action on those who let loose their livestock to wander in the streets of Mogadishu.

And for the second time in a year, the administration of Benadir, which covers Mogadishu city, says roaming livestock is an eyesores to the capital.

The mayor said that wandering livestock have hampered the movement of traffic, besides the animals littering their dung all over.

He called on the people living in Mogadishu not to leave animals on the streets and those who do so will be dealt with by the Banadir regional administration.

Filish is also the Mayor of Mogadishu and has previously opened a livestock search centre in Mogadishu, and there has been a large-scale livestock storage operation on the streets of Mogadishu, but it is still in the streets.

