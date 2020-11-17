Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

16 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe (17), Enda-Ghiorghis (6), and Ubel (2) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, seven patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Regions have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 451.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 518.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 November 2020

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.