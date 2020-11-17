Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe (17), Enda-Ghiorghis (6), and Ubel (2) in the Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, seven patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Regions have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 451.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 518.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 November 2020