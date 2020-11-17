Ghana: Legon Cities, Chelsea Share Points

Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea shared the spoils on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) opener.

The visitors snatched the leader from the spot in the 20th minute when Stephen Amankona expertly planted at the blind side of experienced goalkeeper and skipper of the Royals, Fatau Dauda.

But Cities responded well with occasional raids in the Chelsea and were deservingly awarded a spot kick in the 35th minute.

It was converted by Jonas Attuquaye to level the scores.

With the original opener between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars called off late Friday over coronavirus concerns, Cities and Chelsea kick-started the campaign on an entertaining note with the host keeping much of the action at the half of Chelsea.

Driven in midfield by the enterprising Baba Mahama, formerly of Techiman City and Asante Kotoko, Attuquaye and Raphael Ocloo, Cities kept the Chelsea goal area busy with daring runs but they were checked by a resolute Chelsea defence.

The Chelsea side, coached by former Ghana international, Hesse Odamtten (Nada) kept things tight at the back countered well in different occasions, exposing some inefficiencies in the Cities backline.

Chelsea had the first corner of the game on the 12th minute, leading to a close chance to get the leader but Dauda managed to stop a deflected strike from entering his net.

They attacked again in the 20th minute. A long ball into the Cities area found a Chelsea attacker who attempted to beat a defender but was tripped by the defender for a penalty converted by Amankona.

Cities responded swiftly with a close miss by Baba Mahama who headed Michael Ampadu's cross narrowly off the post.

Mahama earned his side a penalty two minutes later when he was fouled in the goal area from which Attuquaye netted.

Former Asante Kotoko sensational offensive midfielder, Matthew Anim Cudjoe was introduced in the second half for Cities but he failed to make an impact in a dull second half that saw the two sides create few chances.