Aduana Stars' Ghana Premier League opener against Hearts of Oak has been called off.

This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that players and officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

Further tests will be conducted by the Public Health services.

The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu I Park on Saturday November 14 is postponed till further notice.

The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.