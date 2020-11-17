Ghana: Make 'Host and Win' Dream a Reality ... 2023 AG LOC Charges Federations

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Games (AG 2023) has challenged sports federations in Ghana to endeavour to make Ghana's 'host and win' dream a reality by winning the nation's highest medal haul at the Games.

Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, said the country was ready to provide adequate resources to ensure athletes prepare well to win medals for the country as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the LOC's inauguration.

At a meeting with the federations last week, the federations were charged to develop a framework to be used to prepare for the Games.

The meeting also discussed among other things best measures to ensure adequate preparation of athletes ahead of the Games.

According to Dr Ofosu Asare, these measures will prevent the usual excuses of inadequate preparation often given by federation officials when they perform abysmally at such high profile games.

The framework from the federations, he said, would be used to develop a blueprint for Team Ghana to excel.

"This is the first time Ghana would be hosting the Games since its inception over 50 years ago and we need to do well on the medal table," he stated.

He said after the framework and timelines have been provided, Team Ghana should be ready by 2021 and get ahead with preparations for the competition.

"We are mainly interested in medals and ultimately make a huge impression on the continent," he stressed.

He assured the federations that the LOC would handle things differently to ensure that the country excelled at the Games.

"This is not one of the usual talk shops. The federations have agreed to work with us to serve the interest of athletes, coaches, administrators and the country at large," he stated.

Every sporting discipline including para sports, he said, would be involved in the Games, adding that "Ghana was looking forward to hosting one of the best competitions in the world."

He said athletes would be paid their bonuses when they excel at the Games and urged the federations to present the very best athletes to win medals.

He disclosed that construction of a 50,000 sitting capacity Olympic Stadium Complex for the Games would soon commence at Borteyman in Accra.

The Chairperson was joined by Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the LOC, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Mr Reks Brobby, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, Mr Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Mr Ahmed Osumanu, Ms Eva Okyere and Ms Joyce Datsa.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on October 12 inaugurated a nine-member LOC to prepare for the 13th African Games to be held in Ghana.