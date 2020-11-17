Gambia: DTM, Establishment of Flow Monitoring Points Launched

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Banjul and Dakar office in collaboration with The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBOS) with funding from United Peace building recently launched the displacement tracking matrix (DTM) and establishment of flow monitoring points in The Gambia at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Hall.

The day long convergence that brought together participants from various government and private workplaces was designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of movements and evolving needs of displaced and mobile populations, whether on site or route.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It also gathers and analyzes migration data to disseminate critical multi-layered information on mobility.

Speaking at the launching, IOM chief of mission in The Gambia, Fumiko Nagano explained that, between January 2017 to July 2020, over 5, 200 migrants have returned to The Gambia, primarily from Libya and Niger.

According to Ms. Nagano, based on a data survey on migration policies in West Africa by IOM, Gambians constitute a disproportionately high percentage of the arrivals in Europe.

She stated that, it has long been recognised that lack of data on migration in the country requires immediate action, noting that the lack of data and understanding migration and mobility dynamics leads to misrepresentations.

She stated that, data collected through the initiative will help all actors involved in migration fight misinformation surrounding irregular migration as well as contribute to social cohesion and more stable inter-community relation.

She highlighted that she hopes government will have reliable data to inform policy to address conflict drivers, as well as protect and provide required assistance to migrants, which should lead to more cohesive social relations to consolidate the foundations of peace and democracy.

Head of The Gambia Bureau of Statistics Nyakassi Sanyang described the forum as very important, saying according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, a total of 33.4 million new displacements were recorded in 145 countries and territories in 2019.

Of these, 8.5 million new conflict displacements were recorded in 50 countries and 24.9 million new disaster displacements in 140 countries. As at end-2019, 50.8 million people were recorded as displaced due to conflict, violence and disasters he stated.

"The global and regional level statistics indicate the importance and urgent need for The Gambia to adopt and start using the DTM, he added.