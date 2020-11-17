Gambia: Bundung Fire Incident Left Dozens Homeless

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Musa Sanneh

Fire outbreak in Bundung has left more than 20 people homeless when the inferno burnt down an entire compound to ashes on Thursday night.

Pa Gibel Jom, a tenant said his family and other tenants have lost substantial amount of unspecified cash, food stuff, electric appliance and un-quantified amount of house furniture and other properties.

"I have lost over D60,000 that my family budgeted to buy a plot of land," one of the tenants disclosed.

However, it is not known what ignited the fire and victims said the fire brigade initially arrived at the scene with an empty tank and were struggling to control the flames.

"The fire fighters needed three trucks but they initially came with one empty tank and before they eventually put out the fire, the damage was already done, a victim complained.

"The fire service should be responding swiftly to fire outbreaks, and the government should do something about that," he urged.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.