Gambia: UDP Senior Administrative Secretary Dies

16 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Alhagie Lamin Ndanbung Dibba the Senior Administrative Secretary of the United Democratic Party has died on Saturday, 14th November 2020.

The late Mr. Ndanbung Dibba saved as ex-minister of Local Government and lands in this current regime.

Almami Fanding Taal the spokesperson of the United Democratic Party on behalf of the Secretary General and Party Leader and the entire membership of the United Democratic Party, said he is grieved stricken to announce the demise of their senior administrative secretary Mr. Dibba.

He said the sad news is extended to His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the Entire Cabinet and to the Leaders of all the Political Parties and the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service.

"The Party Leader is shocked and saddened by the devastating loss of his great personal friend and trusted loyal confidant of many years. The UDP expresses its deepest condolences to His extended family in the Gambia and abroad. We pray that Allah the most merciful may grant him Al jannatul Firdawsi," he stated.

