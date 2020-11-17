Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No Death, No New Case

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 195 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 has indicated that no new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

The report by the country's Ministry of Health added that no new test returned positive for COVID-19.

At least 4 COVID-19 patients in home-isolation newly recovered and got discharged.

The country currently has 24 people in quarantine, 9 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 14 new positive cases, bringing its total number to 15, 794. The country registered 15, 416 recoveries, 328 deaths and 48 under treatment.

