Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No Death, No New Case

The 195 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 has indicated that no new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

The report by the country's Ministry of Health added that no new test returned positive for COVID-19.

At least 4 COVID-19 patients in home-isolation newly recovered and got discharged.

The country currently has 24 people in quarantine, 9 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 14 new positive cases, bringing its total number to 15, 794. The country registered 15, 416 recoveries, 328 deaths and 48 under treatment.