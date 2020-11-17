Gambia: Horticulture Roadmap Validated

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

West Africa Rural Foundation in collaboration with stakeholders (both private and government institutions) last Wednesday reviewed and validated the roadmap to support the horticultural value chain in The Gambia.

Historically, horticulture has always been an important direct source of rural income, employment, and food. While horticulture holds higher economic prospects relative to other agricultural products, it accounts for only a fraction of the country's estimated 285, 000 hectares of arable land available for agriculture.

In 2013, the horticulture sector accounted for only 2% of the cultivated land, and only 8% of the agriculture production by volume, but involved 65% of the cultivated land, and only 8% of the national agriculture workforce of over 100,000 farmers and 88% of women farmers.

Presently, the horticulture sub-sector contributes about 4.2% to overall GDP agriculture.

Muhammed Kebbeh, director of West Africa Rural Foundation said they are aware of the importance of the horticulture sector in The Gambia in terms of boosting the national development goals and objectives in agricultural adjustment.

He added that horticulture in The Gambia is an important source of revenue and major contributor in addressing gender issues, citing the important role of women and youth in the horticulture sector.

Ousman Bojang, director of Trade at the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment said the roadmap would promote and sustain market linkages between hotels and farmers.

"The roadmap highlights several sets of activities and provide coordinating approach to support horticulture gardens to response to the need of the market which includes constructions of a vegetable center and infrastructure as well as storage facilities", he stated.

He expressed his ministry's willingness to continue supporting trade projects for women and entrepreneurs in improving the quality of products and markets in the horticulture sector.

Jinbi Ceesay, president of national agriculture vegetable garden association thanked the ministry and it partners for their support, adding that the support would help them in working to ensure their products are protected.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.