Gambia/Gabon: Gambia Eye Revenge Against Gabon in AFCON Qualifier Today

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are eyeing for revenge against Gabon in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 2-1 slip to the Gabonese in their first-leg tie played at Franceville on Thursday.

Denis Bouanga scored the opener for Gabon after six minutes before skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scored the second just 10 minutes after the break.

Substitute Boubacarr Jobe drew a goal back for the Scorpions with nine minutes left when he controlled Bubacarr Trawaly's cross after beating the offside trap before calmly finishing past the keeper.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will host the Panthers in the second-leg of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers today, Monday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4.30pm.

Coach Saintfiet who would be looking for revenge against the Gabonese today said they weren't aggressive enough in defense and midfield which made them concede early goals.

"The goal we conceded came too early to me and I blamed the referee because I could see the ball touched the hand of the opponent which destabilised us in the beginning," he said.

According to him, the focus now is to win even with one nil. "We will be on top of Gabon," he said.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions gaffer invited Modou Barrow, Ngine Faye Njie and Kalipha Manneh who all joined the camp on Saturday afternoon to beef up the Scorpions depth.

"These are good players and I have also brought in Hamidou Bojang, Bun Sanneh and Ebrima Sidibeh and maybe one of them will be included in the final list," he said.

He further noted that midfielder Dawda Ngum has accumulated two yellow cards while Ebrima Colley is being ruled out due to injury.

The Belgian coach promised to show up an improved system while further expressing his satisfaction on the team's comportment and preparedness for the return leg today.

The Gambia is currently with 4 points after three group matches, while Gabon currently lead group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 7 points after three group games.