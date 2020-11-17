Gambia: Chinese Embassy Assists KMC in Covid-19 Prevention in Schools

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

On 12 November 2020, the Chinese Embassy provided the Kanifing Municipal Council with health equipment and PPEs, including hand-washing buckets, hand sanitisers, pressure sprayers, disinfectant for fumigation and face masks.

Those items will be distributed to schools in Kanifing by the KMC. A mini ceremony of handing over the equipment was held and attended by Ambassador Ma Jianchun and Lord Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

Ambassador Ma in his remarks reviewed the fruitful China-Gambia cooperation on fighting COVID-19, and pointed out that such joint efforts did not stop at only the national level. He said that while the pandemic situation in The Gambia had improved, it was still important to maintain vigilance; China's experience showed that the effectiveness of COVID-control measures implemented by local authorities was vital for the overall success in preventing a resurgence of the pandemic. He appreciated KMC's consistent efforts in protecting public health security for Kanifing residents, and said that the Chinese Embassy would continue to stand with the KMC and assist in the municipality's future development and prosperity.

Lord Mayor Bensouda spoke highly of the Gambia-China cooperation particularly in fighting COVID-19. He said that the received health equipment and PPEs from the Chinese Embassy would go a long way in the schools' prevention of the pandemic. Mayor Bensouda expressed readiness in joining hands with the Chinese side to further promote Gambia-China relations.

