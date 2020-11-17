Botswana: Kwape Calls for Urgent Resolution of Kanye Water Situation

Kanye — Kanye South MP recently toured Sejelo and Kgwakgwe pump stations in an effort to get to the bottom of the ongoing water shortage in Kanye.

Speaking during the tour, Dr Lemogang Kwape noted that the situation was dire in areas around Makaba Primary School, Kgwakgwe and Taukobong wards.

He implored Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) management to work around the clock to resolve the situation.

In the meantime, the corporation should provide water through bowsing and tanks as a stopgap measure, he said.

Dr Kwape, also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, explained that water was for many families, the first line of defence against coronavirus.

He expressed fears that water shortage could expose families to the invisible enemy.

Minister Kwape advised WUC to take members of the community on board when there was service interruption and give them feedback as to when things were expected to normalize.

For her part, senior water technician, Ms Diane Dinao explained that the water supply gap was caused by power outages in Mmamashia where the master balance reservoir which supplied Kanye was located.

She said the corporation was racing against time and had even increased the scope to bring the situation to normality.

The situation was expected to normalize within a space of five to seven days, she said.

Dr Kwape was accompanied by area councilors Tumisang Masire and Raone Motlhanke who underscored the urgency of providing a temporary solution to relieve Kgwakgwe (top 8) and Taukobong wards residents.

Source : BOPA