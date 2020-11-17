Botswana: Kwape Calls for Urgent Resolution of Kanye Water Situation

16 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Topo Monngakgotla

Kanye — Kanye South MP recently toured Sejelo and Kgwakgwe pump stations in an effort to get to the bottom of the ongoing water shortage in Kanye.

Speaking during the tour, Dr Lemogang Kwape noted that the situation was dire in areas around Makaba Primary School, Kgwakgwe and Taukobong wards.

He implored Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) management to work around the clock to resolve the situation.

In the meantime, the corporation should provide water through bowsing and tanks as a stopgap measure, he said.

Dr Kwape, also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, explained that water was for many families, the first line of defence against coronavirus.

He expressed fears that water shortage could expose families to the invisible enemy.

Minister Kwape advised WUC to take members of the community on board when there was service interruption and give them feedback as to when things were expected to normalize.

For her part, senior water technician, Ms Diane Dinao explained that the water supply gap was caused by power outages in Mmamashia where the master balance reservoir which supplied Kanye was located.

She said the corporation was racing against time and had even increased the scope to bring the situation to normality.

The situation was expected to normalize within a space of five to seven days, she said.

Dr Kwape was accompanied by area councilors Tumisang Masire and Raone Motlhanke who underscored the urgency of providing a temporary solution to relieve Kgwakgwe (top 8) and Taukobong wards residents.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.