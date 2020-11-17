Gambia: Ali Sowe Scores 40th Club Goal for CSKA Sofia

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international striker, Ali Sowe scored his 40th club goal for his Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia during their 5-0 thump over Botev Ihtiman in the Bulgarina cup played at the Balgarska Arimia stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker opened the scoring for his side in the 34th minutes of the game handing new coach Bruno Akrapovich a win in his first match in charge.

Jerome Sinclair, Stefano Beltrame and Ahmed Ahmedov all joined Ali Sowe to score to earn the new coach a befitting welcome.

The Bundung-born striker, who is not, included in the Scorpions Afcon qualifiers squad said he's very pleased that Bruno joined the team, noting that they are also very happy having a coach like him.

"I am very pleased that Bruno is here and we all trust him 100%. We know that he can help us and we are very happy to have a coach like him," he said.

The former Gamtel striker further said that he likes the freedom in his front position, noting that he feels so much happy playing as a second striker.

"I like the freedom in my front position. When I play as a second striker, I feel much better. I have more freedom and that makes things easier for me," he added.

