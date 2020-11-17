Gambia: Ali Sowe Scores 40th Club Goal for CSKA Sofia

Gambian international striker, Ali Sowe scored his 40th club goal for his Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia during their 5-0 thump over Botev Ihtiman in the Bulgarina cup played at the Balgarska Arimia stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker opened the scoring for his side in the 34th minutes of the game handing new coach Bruno Akrapovich a win in his first match in charge.

Jerome Sinclair, Stefano Beltrame and Ahmed Ahmedov all joined Ali Sowe to score to earn the new coach a befitting welcome.

The Bundung-born striker, who is not, included in the Scorpions Afcon qualifiers squad said he's very pleased that Bruno joined the team, noting that they are also very happy having a coach like him.

"I am very pleased that Bruno is here and we all trust him 100%. We know that he can help us and we are very happy to have a coach like him," he said.

The former Gamtel striker further said that he likes the freedom in his front position, noting that he feels so much happy playing as a second striker.

"I like the freedom in my front position. When I play as a second striker, I feel much better. I have more freedom and that makes things easier for me," he added.