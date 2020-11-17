Morocco: Gambia, Morocco Ink Cooperation Agreements in Health And Diplomatic Training

16 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, and his Moroccan counterpart His Excellency Mr. Nasser Bourita on Thursday afternoon signed two Cooperation Agreements in the areas of health and diplomatic training.

With the ultimate desire and resolve to further strengthen the already cordial bilateral cooperation, Minister Tangara signed the Cooperation Agreement on behalf of The Gambia in the field of health which will focus on sharing of expertise and experience with a view to helping the fight against communicable and non-communicable diseases; ensure maternal, neonatal and infant health; fight and eradication of epidemics.

The second Cooperation Agreement is to train The Gambia's junior diplomats so that they would be better prepared in terms of character and capacity in pursuing Gambia's interest through proactive diplomacy.

Minister Tangara used the opportunity to update Foreign Minister Bourita about the state of construction of the new Foreign Ministry complex in Banjul which will soon be inaugurated.

The two sides agreed to hold the 3rd Joint Commission Meeting between the two countries in Banjul in the early part of 2021.

As part of activities marking the bilateral visit, Foreign Minister Tangara held a meeting with the Director General of Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation. Discussions held were aimed at further strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

