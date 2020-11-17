Gambia: GAPP Steering Committee to Meet Members On Tuesday

The five-man steering committee and task force for The Gambia Association of Professional Photographers calls professional photographers in the country to an important meeting on Tuesday 17 November 2020.

Matarr Jassey who doubles as head of the task force heads the committee. The meeting would be held at Samega Janneh Hall, opposite Buffer Zone at 9:30 am.

The Gambia Association of Professional Photographers is responsible for organising the Annual General Meeting and Congress of the association.