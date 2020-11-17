Botswana: U-17 Boys in SA for Cosafa

Gaborone — Botswana national under 17 men's team left for Port Elizabeth, South Africa November 15 for championships billed for November 19-29.

Botswana is in Group B with Zambia, Malawi and Comoros Islands.

The tournament would also be used as the 2021 African Junior Championship qualifiers.

When sending the team-off, Botswana Football Association first vice president, Marslow Motlogelwa, told the players to represent the country with pride.

He said he was cognisant of the fact that they had been inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the situation should not dampen their spirits given that other teams also faced the same challenge.

"The BFA executive committee has confidence on you and we hope you will emulate the senior women's national team, which has won silver, but at the same time we do not want to put pressure on you, just enjoy the tournament," he said.

Motlogelwa said the technical team had done its part, now everything was left in the hands of players.

Furthermore, he said the association was focusing on youth development.

"This therefore means, we are focusing all our energy and resources on the youth because we want them to start competing not participating," he said.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Menson Busang, Lefika Ngwako, Bakang Boima.

Defenders: Thabo Bakwena, Levi Monageng, Kutlo Kgetheng, Ontlametse Selebogo, Thuto Bafeletse, Mompati Tshoganetso, Kagiso Masankela.

Midfielders: Thompho Mokganedi, Monty Enosa, Maatla Ramogalana, Omphie Ramoagi, Kgotso Radithogwa, Kenny Itshepeng, Totlo Junior Kgaolo.

Strikers: Kgotso Tlhowe, Obakeng Mazongo, Koketso Mwampole.

Source : BOPA