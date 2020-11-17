Botswana: Ministry of Health to Empower Health DHMT Coordinators

Selebi Phikwe — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti says his ministry had taken the decision to empower District Health Management Team coordinators to deal with issues at regional level.

Speaking after touring Selebi Phikwe and Mmadinare primary hospitals and the Maokatumo Clinic on November 15 , Dr Dikoloti said his ministry would assess its structure and appoint people to vacant posts, adding that officers appointed on acting basis were challenged when it came to decision-making.

He said coordinators and hospital managers would be held accountable for all the issues in their respective areas, including issues of maintenance.

He revealed that tenders were awarded for the maintenance of various health facilities, including those in greater Selebi Phikwe zone, but the job done was not satisfactory.

He expressed concern over dysfunctional equipment in health facilities, adding that there was need for close supervision of projects at regional level.

Earlier on, it had been reported that the boiler and chillers at the Selebi Phikwe hospital theatre were not working.

Dr Dikoloti, who is also MP for Mmathethe/Molapowabojang, said the newly established Public Health Institute was going to help the ministry to detect, assess and respond to emergencies timeously, which called for a proper structure.

He also explained that the ministry would embark on the second generation healthcare, where the community and other stakeholders would participate fully in coming up with strategies to fight diseases.

He said the ministry also aspired to make this country a hub for diagnostics, adding, 'we want to develop models we can sell to other countries'.

For his part, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Kabelo Ebineng said challenges faced by health facilities called for an adequate budget, yet the country had serious financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the ministry had observed that micro procurement attracted corruption, and urged officers to desist from corrupt practices.

Mr Ebineng said over P100 million would be used to purchase new ambulances, adding that the ministry would also work together with the Central Transport Organisation to maintain ambulances that were not in good conditions in order to augment the fleet.

He said availability of transport would help the ministry deal with diseases such as Malaria, adding that the new strategy would focus on primary healthcare.

"You should plan with the understanding that we have limited resources," he stressed.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer at Mmadinare Primary Hospital, Dr Nhlanhla Rabanyana complained of non-functional equipment at the hospital such as the ultra sound machine.

He also added that the facility needed robust maintenance, as some structures were dilapidated.

Dr Gobusaone Morupisi, Serowe/Palapye regional coordinator, reported that Maokatumo Clinic needed to be upgraded to a 24-hour facility with a maternity wing, as its catchment area was vast and also called for the deployment of a medical doctor.

For his part, MP for Mmadinare, Mr Molebatsi Molebatsi concurred that Maokatumo Clinic needed to be upgraded, adding that it was worrisome that some mothers had resorted to giving birth at home, thus putting their lives at risk.

He said the absence of a doctor in a facility like that was also a serious concern, calling on the ministry responsible to consider deploying a doctor to serve communities in the Maokatumo cluster.

Source : BOPA