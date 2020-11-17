Zimbabwe: Rhinos Need More Time

Sport Reporter

BLACK Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa, believes his side need several weeks before they regain full fitness.

The army side began their preparations, last week, after the whole team underwent Covid-19 test last Monday.

Maruwa and his troops are training at Motor Action.

"We are glad that we recorded a clean bill of health when we got tested last week and everyone is now back at training," the coach said.

"The team has since started light training and I believe, by the end of this week, we will be able to get back to full training.

"It has been a while since we came together, as a team, and we are grateful that, finally, we are training.

"All the players were tested, and we have the whole team as noone, whom we had registered, has contracts of less than two years."

Chauya Chipembere have since lost probably their best player in the past season, Wellington Taderera, who made it onto the Soccer Star of the Year calendar, to Ngezi Platinum.